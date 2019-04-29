Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the first show of its 2019-2020 season, “Grease,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Bad boy Danny Zuko and good girl Sandy Dumbrowski had a secret summer romance, but back at Rydell High School with cliques and peer pressure, everything is different. The Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies sing and dance their way through hit songs such as “Greased Lightnin’,” “We Go Together” and “Born to Hand-Jive” as the young couple tries to rekindle those “Summer Nights.”

Roles are available for men and women ages 14 and older with high school and college students highly encouraged to audition. Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot by calling 262-633-4218. They should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided. They will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

“Grease” will go into rehearsal in May and is scheduled to be performed weekends July 19-28. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. For more information, go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

