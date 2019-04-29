RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the first show of its 2019-2020 season, “Grease,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Bad boy Danny Zuko and good girl Sandy Dumbrowski had a secret summer romance, but back at Rydell High School with cliques and peer pressure, everything is different. The Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies sing and dance their way through hit songs such as “Greased Lightnin’,” “We Go Together” and “Born to Hand-Jive” as the young couple tries to rekindle those “Summer Nights.”
Roles are available for men and women ages 14 and older with high school and college students highly encouraged to audition. Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot by calling 262-633-4218. They should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided. They will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.
“Grease” will go into rehearsal in May and is scheduled to be performed weekends July 19-28. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. For more information, go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.