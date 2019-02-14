RACINE — “Wait Until Dark” is a thriller filled with murder and mystery from Feb. 22 through March 10 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
However, for Samantha and Kevin Sustachek, there is an underlying love story both on and off stage. Samantha will be taking on the role of Susy Hendrix, while her real-life husband Kevin will be playing her show husband, Sam.
The play follows Susy who is adjusting to life after becoming blind. While away on business, Sam, unknowingly smuggles a doll filled with drugs into their home. One night, Susy becomes the key in a conman’s scheme to steal the doll and becomes the bait in a deadly game of cat and mouse.
Samantha and Kevin have been on and off stage at RTG since 2003’s “Anything Goes,” but have been taking turns since their sons Everett, 9, and Avery, 6, were born.
“It’s really great to be on stage with Kevin again,” Samantha shared. “Theater is what brought us together in the first place, and we love to be able to share experiences like this.”
“Samantha and I often work on characters together when one of the two of us is in something,” Kevin added. “However, with this play, we both have a connection to the show, so it’s easier to help develop characters. As far as the kids go, they love being at the theater and are enjoying sharing this experience with us.”
Samantha is especially appreciative of the extra help for this play since she is portraying a blind character.
“Despite the fact that Susy has been blind for about a year, she is extremely smart, independent and a little sassy,” Samantha said. “Many of the other characters in the show underestimate her, which turns out to be their downfall.”
“Having never played a blind character before, and as a sighted person, my instinct is to make eye contact with my scene partners,” she continued. “As Susy, I obviously can’t do that, and it’s proving to be difficult for me. There are quite a few things that happen on stage around Susy that she can’t see—other characters purposely deceiving her because they know she can’t see them. Susy has to react differently or not at all to their deception.”
Kevin’s character Sam is there to help Susy along the way.
“Sam is a good guy who cares about the people around him,” Kevin explained. “He pushes Susy to face challenges and not take the easy way out, because she may find herself in a situation where she doesn’t have someone else to depend on.”
Also joining the Sustachek’s on stage are Davidson Kane as Mike Talman, Anthony Lazalde as Sgt. Carlino, Matt Specht as Harry Roat Jr., Grace Nelson as Gloria, and Joe Minneci and Zach Guerrero as policemen, all under the direction of Michael Clickner.
“This cast is incredibly talented, and it’s a pleasure to bring this story to life with such hard-working dedicated cast mates,” Samantha stated.
Written by Frederick Knott, RTG has performed “Wait Until Dark” once before in 1996.
“I first became aware of [the play] when RTG first mounted it,” Samantha said. “I was a teenager at the time and came to see it and loved it. It certainly made an impression on me.”
“The show sends a strong message to never underestimate anyone, no matter their ability or disability, she added. “The periods of total darkness are going to be the most memorable moments. It brings the audience into Susy’s world, and I think that’s really unique.”
Performances of “Wait Until Dark” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with additional 2 p.m. shows on March 2 and 9. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for students. There will also be value night performances at 7 p.m. on March 3 and 7 for a discounted rate of $14.
Tickets and other information are available online at www.racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218, and at the RTG box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.
“Despite the fact that Susy has been blind for about a year, she is extremely smart, independent and a little sassy.” Samantha Sustachek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.