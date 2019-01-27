Try 1 month for 99¢
Andy Hendrickson

A cartoon image of Andy Hendrickson.

RACINE — Andy Hendrickson lives up to his title in “Andy Hendrickson — Underachiever” as part of the Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight series at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Seventeen-year comedy veteran Hendrickson has made TV appearances on “David Letterman,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “Last Comic Standing.” He has a conversational delivery that draws on real life experiences based on family, work and relationships. A gifted storyteller, Hendrickson shares hilarious anecdotes about life growing up as the one black sheep in a family, with two Navy Seals and three Ivy League graduates.

Opening for Hendrickson will be Mike Cronin. When it comes to comedy, Cronin does it all — stand up, writing, improv, film and sketches. Recently, he made it to the finals of the “Funniest Person In Cincinnati” contest.

Comedy Tonight tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for ages 62 and older, and $13 for students ages 21 and younger. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments