RACINE — "Racine Live" is the theme of the Racine Symphony Orchestra Summer Pops concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
This is the RSO's second year presenting this concert with local musicians. Selected music includes pieces from "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," "Star Wars" and "The Typewriter."
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be sold.
General admission tickets cost $26. Individual table seats cost $36 each. Tables of eight and 10 are available for $261 and $326, respectively. There is no admission fee for students 20 and younger. Tickets and information are available at www.racinesymphony.org or by calling 262-636-9285.
