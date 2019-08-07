{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — "Racine Live" is the theme of the Racine Symphony Orchestra Summer Pops concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

This is the RSO's second year presenting this concert with local musicians. Selected music includes pieces from "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," "Star Wars" and "The Typewriter."

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be sold.

General admission tickets cost $26. Individual table seats cost $36 each. Tables of eight and 10 are available for $261 and $326, respectively. There is no admission fee for students 20 and younger. Tickets and information are available at www.racinesymphony.org or by calling 262-636-9285.

