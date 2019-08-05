RACINE — The Amazing Race-Scene 2019, the ultimate Racine scavenger hunt hosted by Racine Heritage Museum and Racine Brewing Co., is back for its second year. The event is scheduled to be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The focus this year is Downtown Racine, specifically Main and Sixth streets.
Participants find clues and answer historical questions as they make their way around Downtown Racine. To test their knowledge there will be hidden historical photographs, challenging questions and 18 participating businesses.
Each participating business has donated gift certificates and/or prizes to fill up one grand prize basket and one runner up basket.
People may work alone or with a team of up to six participants. The hunt begins at noon at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., where participants will register and then wind their way to the finish at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.
The complete list of participating businesses will be revealed to participants at the time of registration and to the public after the winners have been confirmed.
