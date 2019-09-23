SOMERS — Gerald Cannon, a Racine native who has performed and taught in cities around the globe, returns to the area with his quartet to play a 3 p.m. concert Sunday, Sept. 29, in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Frances Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road.
The public performance will also feature the talents of Rick Germanson on piano, Justin Robinson on alto saxophone and Willie Jones III on drums. It is part of a series of jazz concerts at UW-Parkside this year presented by the SE Wisconsin Hearing Center and its owner, Dave Braun, a local jazz guitarist.
While he has lived most of his adult life in New York City, Cannon’s earliest musical roots are here in both the gospel music of his church home, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, and the rhythm and blues bands that were popular in Racine during his childhood. Cannon’s initial inspiration was his father Benjamin, a guitarist, who bought him his first electric bass at the ripe young age of 10. He began playing bass in his father’s group, The Gospel Expressions, and has never looked back.
Cannon also credits jazz vocalist Penny Goodwin — whom Cannon performed with at Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel, also serving as her music director — for her significant influence on him as a musician and composer. Some of his most notable gigs have been the seven years he spent touring with Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove’s band along with Willie Jones III and Justin Robinson, performing everywhere from Carnegie Hall to major jazz festivals all over the world.
Cannon also held the bass chair for legendary drummer Elvin Jones, until Jones’ passing in 2004. And he considers the time he worked with Jones as “a profound period of spiritual and creative growth.”
For the last 11 years, Cannon has worked with the McCoy Tyner Trio (www.mccoytyner.com), performing and serving as musical director. He plays regularly at the Blue Note with Tyner.
There is no admission fee, however, donations will be accepted for a scholarship fund at UW-Parkside.
