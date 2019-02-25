RACINE — She was one of New York City’s first female detectives. She was known for her grit, brute strength and media superstardom. She made more than 1,000 arrests by the time she retired from the force in 1957, many of them documented by newspapers and tabloids.
And now, “Dead Shot” Mary Shanley is coming to Racine for a few nights.
From March 7-9, Racine native Rachel McPhee will perform “Dead Shot Mary,” a one-hour, one-woman play about the legendary detective, at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
Since 2016, McPhee has run the play in and near New York City. “Dead Shot Mary” follows the titular character throughout her illustrious decades-long career, tracking the detective from the 1930s to the 1960s.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7; 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Tickets cost $15 and are available online at www.overourheadplayers.org.
