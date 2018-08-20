RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum will present Heritage Walking Tours of Downtown Racine this summer for ages 12 to adult.
Tours are at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 8 and begin at the museum, 701 Main St.
Racine’s historic Downtown area is the backdrop for the tour. Attendees will experience Racine’s rich industrial and architectural heritage in and around the Downtown, lakefront and the Root River valley and learn the significance of buildings that remain, hear about structures no longer present, and discover notable residents, their impact and how they lived.
Local volunteers will convey our local history and their love for Racine and lead tours, which will be presented rain or shine.
Tours last approximately one hour and 40 minutes and cover around 1.1 miles. Some slight inclines and benches are along the tour route.
The cost is $10. Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call the museum at 262-636-3926.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.