Heritage Walking Tour

Heritage Walking Tour Guide, Justin Lowe, right, introduces the group to the beginning of Racine’s history on the steps of Racine Heritage Museum, and what will be highlighted and discussed during the tour.

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum will hold its final Heritage Walking Tours of Downtown Racine for the season for ages 12 to adult at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. It will begin at the museum, 701 Main St.

Racine’s historic Downtown area is the backdrop for the tour. Attendees will experience Racine’s rich industrial and architectural heritage in and around the Downtown, lakefront and the Root River valley and learn the significance of buildings that remain, hear about structures no longer present, and discover notable residents, their impact and how they lived.

Local volunteers convey local history and their love for Racine and lead tours, which are presented rain or shine.

Tours last approximately one hour and 40 minutes and cover about 1.1 miles. Some slight inclines and benches are along the tour route.

The cost is $10. Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call the museum at 262-636-3926.

