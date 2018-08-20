Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Geological Society Inc., a nonprofit organization, will hold its annual Sale/Swap from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road.

Vendors will be set up both outside and inside, so it is a rain-or-shine event.

Club members will sell items from their private collections. There will be fossils, gems, minerals, decorative items, jewelry and more from all over the world. The public can also bring in items from their own collections to swap.

Also for sale will be Racine marine agates. The public can learn why they are special and only found in Racine. Rock identification will also be available, and a bake sale and silent auction will be held.

There is no admission fee. Some of the proceeds go back to the club and some go to the scholarship fund.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments