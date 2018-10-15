Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Curling Club
Buy Now

Alyson Wiedenbeck delivers a stone at the Racine Curling Club on Jan. 14, 2018.

 CAITLIN SIEVERS, caitlin.sievers@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The Racine  Curling Club has scheduled its annual fall Open House/Learn-2-Curl program for three times at the end of the month.

The programs are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and, for women only, from  6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. All take place at the club's facility at 1914 Melvin Ave.

Those attending will learn about the sport and play a short game if time allows. Those preregistering for the open houses will be given the priority for instruction, but walk-ins on the days of the open houses are welcome.

Those wanting to try their hand at the sport are encouraged to wear warm athletic wear (not jeans) and clean athletic shoes.

To preregister, go to https://racinecurlingclub.com. For more information, email: learn2curl@racinecurlingclub.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments