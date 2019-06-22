RACINE COUNTY — A variety of events have been planned in celebration of Independence Day in Racine County.
New this year before Racine's fireworks, the City of Racine will host the U.S. Army Black Daggers. The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, will be jumping on to North Beach at 8 pm.
The team specializes in military free-falls using ram-air airfoils, which provide control of speed and direction, as their primary means of infiltration. Descending from the skies at 12,500 feet, traveling nearly 120 miles per hour, free-fall parachuting is the closest humans have ever come to actually flying.
During their two-mile drop, the Black Daggers maneuver their body using their hands, arms, legs and shoulders to control their flight. At a few thousand feet, they deploy their parachutes and land with pin-point precision, whether it's in a football stadium or on their training grounds near Fort Bragg, N.C.
The mission of the Black Daggers is to perform live aerial demonstrations in support of Army Special Operations community relations and recruiting. Composed of volunteers from throughout Army special operations, the Black Daggers have diverse backgrounds and are skilled in various military specialties including Special Forces, Rangers, civil affairs, psychological operations, and signal and support. With an average age of 33 and an average number of free-fall jumps at 560, the team represents the professionalism and dedication of Army special operations forces.
The lineup of events:
Sturtevant
July 3 — Sturtevant Fireworks: Fireworks show at dusk. Parking on grounds of Fireman's Park on Charles Street, $5 park vehicle parking fee.
Raymond
July 3 — Raymond Community Business Organization 4th of July Festival Kickoff: Festival grounds on 76th Street (Highway U) in Raymond between highways G and K. 2-11:30 p.m. Free. Car, truck, bike and tractor show at 3 p.m. Live music by Garbage Pickers, 5-7 p.m., and Brecken Miles & the Revival, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Food and beverages available.
July 4 — Raymond 4th of July Parade: “Proud & Free.” Festival grounds on 76th Street (Highway U) in Raymond between highways G and K. Begins with children’s parade at 1 p.m. A 4th of July Festival follows with pie and flower auctions, children’s games, tractor pull, cow pie bingo. Live music by an Elvis impersonator, 3-4 p.m.; and The JB Kickin' Band, 7-11 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Racine
July 3 — 4th Fest Block Party: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. 6-9 p.m. Free. Live music by Shades of Funk, food trucks, games. Fundraiser for 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. for the parade and fireworks.
July 4 — Racine's 4th Fest Parade: "America! 50 Years to the Moon and Back." The Midwest’s Largest July 4th Parade begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Goold and Main streets. Pre-parade begins at 8:45 a.m. Organizers hope to take people back to when America sent men to space. Horses, antique cars, the popular Iwo Jima presentation, servicemen and servicewomen, award-winning marching bands (and drum & bugle corps), colorful floats, dance troupes, sports heroes, school groups, politicians and other dignitaries — more than 100 units in all. Go to www.racine4thfest.org.
July 4 — Racine Fireworks and U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team: Fireworks begin at dusk on the lakefront, approximately 9:20 p.m. The U.S. Army Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, will be jumping on to North Beach at 8 p.m.
Burlington
July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration & Fireman’s Dance Fundraiser: Echo Park, Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington. 2-10:30 p.m. $2 (includes entry into cash raffle). Bag toss tournament, 3 p.m. ($20 per team, $10 per individual, register on site, cash prizes). Live music by the Lunch Money Bullies, 7-10:30 p.m. Beer, soda, food. Fireworks at dusk. Sponsored by the City of Burlington Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets at the gate, from fire department members and at the fire station.
Union Grove
July 4 — Union Grove Fourth of July Parade: “Moon Launch 50th Anniversary” 9:15 a.m. Parade will assemble in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. It will travel east on Highway 11 and then north on Highway 45. Kiddie Parade will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at the Graham Public Library parking lot, 12th and Main streets, and go to Village Square Park, down Main Street (Highway 45). The Kiddie Parade will travel ahead of the main parade. More information and parade registration forms can be found at https://form.jotform.com/ugchamber/parade.
Waterford
July 4 — Lions Club of Waterford Independence Day Parade and World Famous Duck Raffle and Race: Children's parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Milwaukee and Main streets proceeding north to Fox Mead Crossing; main parade begins at 11 a.m. at Seventh and Main streets. Parade proceeds west on Main Street to Milwaukee Street then north to Fox Mead Crossing. Lions Club will sell food in the parking lot of In Home Floor & Window Fashions. Raffle tickets will sold along the parade route. Proceeds from the raffle help pay for the parade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.