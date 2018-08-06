RACINE — The Racine Concert Band concludes its 96th season of free concerts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The free concert features tenor soloist Edson Melendez and the horn section of the band. The season finale festivities also include the Summer Sweepstake Spectacular.
Melendez, associate director of Racine’s Belle Ensemble and a member of Milwaukee’s Florentine Opera Chorus, will sing an art song by Stephen Donaudy, “O del mio amato ben” and Francesco Tosti’s melancholy serenade to his lover, “The Last Song.” He returns later in the concert to sing selections from Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Younger than Springtime” from “South Pacific” and “On the Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady,” by Lerner and Loewe.
The entire horn section of Adam Maegaard, Esther Wilson, Katie Matteson and Natalie Bakken will perform Jack Jarret’s “Holiday for Horns.” Featured works include Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Folk Song Suite” and the Overture to Mozart’s “La Finta Giardinera.” Isaac Albeniz’ “Leyenda,” movie music by Dmitri Shostakovich and marches by John Philip Sousa, Russell Alexander and Racine physician J.M. Albino complete the program.
The concert takes place at the Kiwanis amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. Audience members can enter at the Walton Avenue or Augusta Street gates, beginning at 6:30 p.m. A courtesy cart for those that need assistance is available before and after the concert. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue.
