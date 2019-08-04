RACINE — The Racine Concert Band concludes its 97th season of free concerts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Kiwanis Amphitheater at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Mezzo soprano Allison Hull is the guest artist and principal bassoonist is Michelle Stauder.
Hull makes her 12th appearance as a Racine Concert Band guest artist. She’ll sing a classic of late 19th century British salon music, Paolo Tosti’s “The Last Song”, and “Habañera” from Georges Bizet’s signature opera, “Carmen.” She returns later in the program to sing “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen and “S’Wonderful” by George and Ira Gershwin.
Stauder, a Racine Concert Band member since 2002, taught instrumental and general music for 32 years in Wisconsin. She performs the “Rondo” from Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto.
The summer season finale concert features a suite of Jacques Offenbach’s Paris ballet selections that includes the timeless "Can-Can." William Grant Still’s “From the Delta” paints soulful images of the deep south, and “La Bamba de la Vera Cruz,” from the pen of Terig Tucci, is lively Mexican dance music. A medley from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” waltzes by John Philip Sousa, and marches by Sousa, George Gates and Edgar Croft complete the program.
The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 6:30 pm. A courtesy cart is available before and after the concert. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue.
