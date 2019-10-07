{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band and the Park High School Wind Ensemble will present a  concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in John Burns Theater at Park High School, 1901 12th St. The bands will join forces for a grand finale, “The Avenger,” by Karl King.

John Schoettler, Park High School director of instrumental music, is a member of the UW-Parkside Community Band, Kenosha Pops Concert Band, Pat Crawford Big Band and Jazz Wave of Waukegan, Ill. He will lead the Park band in performances of Percy Grainger’s “Country Gardens” and “Irish Tune from County Derry,” arranged by Frank Erickson, and “Visigoths” by Sean O’Loughlin.

The Racine Concert Band will feature Vincent Persichetti’s landmark "6th Symphony." Composed in 1956 by the Julliard School composer, the music continues to be performed frequently and influence modern era composers.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Mark Eichner, Racine Concert Band music director since 2002, will begin with an arrangement of a fanfare by Spanish priest Antonio Soler, and close the band’s 97th season with spirited Armenian folk dances collected by Gomidas Vartabed, in a symphonic setting by Alfred Reed.

Admission is $5, $4 for students, and $3 for seniors and children 6 and younger.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments