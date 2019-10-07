RACINE — The Racine Concert Band and the Park High School Wind Ensemble will present a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in John Burns Theater at Park High School, 1901 12th St. The bands will join forces for a grand finale, “The Avenger,” by Karl King.
John Schoettler, Park High School director of instrumental music, is a member of the UW-Parkside Community Band, Kenosha Pops Concert Band, Pat Crawford Big Band and Jazz Wave of Waukegan, Ill. He will lead the Park band in performances of Percy Grainger’s “Country Gardens” and “Irish Tune from County Derry,” arranged by Frank Erickson, and “Visigoths” by Sean O’Loughlin.
The Racine Concert Band will feature Vincent Persichetti’s landmark "6th Symphony." Composed in 1956 by the Julliard School composer, the music continues to be performed frequently and influence modern era composers.
You have free articles remaining.
Mark Eichner, Racine Concert Band music director since 2002, will begin with an arrangement of a fanfare by Spanish priest Antonio Soler, and close the band’s 97th season with spirited Armenian folk dances collected by Gomidas Vartabed, in a symphonic setting by Alfred Reed.
Admission is $5, $4 for students, and $3 for seniors and children 6 and younger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.