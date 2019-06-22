RACINE — The Racine Concert Band celebrates its 97th season of free concerts by leading the Racine Fourth Fest parade and offering a summer season of seven concerts on Sunday evenings, June 30-Aug. 11, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The Racine Concert Band has been nationally recognized for excellent artistic standards by both the Association of Concert Bands and the Sousa Foundation, who honored the band the Sudler Scroll award for outstanding artistic achievement. Under the leadership of Mark Eichner, music director and conductor, the band presents diverse concerts that include traditional marches, folk music, theater music, and concert selections from opera, ballet and classical music genres. Soloists include regionally acclaimed professional vocalists and instrumentalists chosen from the band membership. Broadcasting veteran Don Rosen is master of ceremonies for the summer concerts.
Concerts start at 7:30 p.m. on June 30 and in July, and at 7 p.m. in August. Performances are at the Kiwanis amphitheater on the east side of the Racine Zoo. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as there is no fixed seating at the concert venue. The zoo opens for free admission 30 minutes prior to the concert at the Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates, north of the main entrance. Bicycles and pets are not permitted.
The band also leads the annual FourthFest Parade and a special Roma Lodge Italian Fest matinee concert is scheduled on July 28.
For more information and complete concert programs, go to racineconcertband.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.