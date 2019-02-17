RACINE — The Racine Concert Band and the Horlick Symphonic Band is scheduled to present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
Conducted by Joshua Sherman, the Horlick Symphonic Band will perform movements from Carmina Burana, German composer Carl Orff’s epic cantata, inspired by 12th century medieval poetry, arranged for band by John Krance. "Rapids Drive Tango," new music by conductor Mark Eichner that incorporates melodies composed by Horlick band students, completes the program.
The Racine Concert Band, the official band of the City of Racine, will perform "Farnham Festival Overture" by Richard Rodney Bennett, and classical era band music by Joseph Haydn, the "St. Anthony Divertimento." Eichner, music director since 2002, will also lead the band in performances of Ottorino Respighi’s only band work, the symphonic poem "Huntingtower," and Malcolm Arnold’s "English Dances."
The bands will join forces for a grand finale, Gustav Holst’s "Moorside March," adapted from the brass band version by Gordon Jacob.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for seniors. Free parking is available in the staff lot west of the theater entrance.
