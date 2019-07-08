RACINE — The Racine Concert Band will perform a Bastille Day program of French selections at a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Kiwanis amphitheater at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Milwaukee Vaudevillian Pinkerton Xyloma is the guest artist and Barb Caffrey is the clarinet soloist.
Featured works include Jules Massenet’s “Picturesque Scenes,” Louis Jadin’s miniature band symphony from the French revolution and spirited French marches by Camille Saint-Saëns, Andre Turlet and Louis Ganne.
Pinkerton Xyloma will entertain the audience with deft visual wizardry. He’ll perform to music including Dmitri Shostakovich’s "Jazz Waltz," the Dixieland classic “High Society” and concert works that celebrate the circus by Phillip Parker and Derek Bourgeois.
Barb Caffrey, who has been a band soloist on three different instruments, performs a clarinet solo, Henry Mancini’s “Pie in the Face Polka,” from "The Great Race."
A Warren Barker medley of "Tin Pan Alley" favorites, "Deux Belles" from "Louisiana," by William Rhoads, and John Philip Sousa’s “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine” complete the program.
The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gate opens at 7 p.m. (do not use main entrance). A courtesy cart for those that need assistance is available before and after the concert. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets; there is no fixed seating at the concert venue.
