RACINE — The Racine Concert Band renews its 97-year tradition of free concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the Kiwanis amphitheater at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Mark Eichner, music director since 2002, will conduct. Baritone Greg Berg and Vera Olguin, piccolo, are the soloists. Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 47 years, is the master of ceremonies.
The official band of the City of Racine will be presenting its 1,488th free concert, opening the concert with “Jubilation,” composed by Pulitzer Prize winning composer Robert Ward, at the conclusion of his World War II military service in Okinawa. Selections from Handel’s “Water Music Suite” and Charles Strouse’s hit Broadway musical of 1977, “Annie,” are featured.
Berg, a Carthage College music professor and Minister of Music at Holy Communion Church, Greg will sing an aria from Mozart’s "The Magic Flute," “O Isis and Osiris,” and “Arm, Arm Ye Brave,” from "Judas Maccabeus" by G.F. Handel. He returns later in the concert to sing the Gershwin brothers’ “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” and “You Raise Me Up,” popularized by Josh Groban in 2003.
Olguin is the piccolo soloist in a performance of “Piccolo Espagnol,” composed by Wisconsin native and former Disneyland music director James Christensen.
Floyd Perkins’ light classical favorite “Fandango” and marches by Edwin Franko Goldman, Joseph Olividati, George Belsterling and John Philip Sousa complete the program.
The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. The main gate is not open for free access to concerts. A courtesy cart for those that need assistance is available before and after the concert. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue. The summer season concerts continue through Aug. 11.
