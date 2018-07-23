RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 96th season of free concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Bass-baritone Gregory Berg rejoins the band for his 20th guest artist performance, and principal clarinetist Diane Kosmala is the clarinet soloist.
Berg, a Carthage College music professor, fine arts director at WGTD-FM and minister of music at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, will sing “Honor and Arms,” an aria from Handel’s oratorio, Samson, and “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You” by “Music Man” composer Meredith Willson. He returns later in the concert to sing Broadway music by the Gershwin brothers, “They Can’t Take that Away from Me” and “Embraceable You.”
Kosmala has been a member of the Racine Concert Band since 1982 and is a former member of the Racine Symphony Orchestra. She’ll perform “Blue Moon,” written for a 1934 movie by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.
Featured works include a suite of symphonic settings of music from America’s heartland, Henry Cowell’s “Old American Country Set” and Adolphe Adam’s opera overture, “If I Were King.” Percy Grainger’s “Handel in the Strand,” a medley of Irving Berlin favorites and marches by John Philip Sousa, Henry Fillmore and Zo Elliot complete the program.
The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater, on the east side of the Zoo grounds. Audience members can enter the free concert at the Walton Avenue or Augusta Street gates, beginning at 7 p.m. A courtesy cart for those that need assistance is available before and after the concert. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue.
