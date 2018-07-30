RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 96th season of free concerts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The free concert features Jeanie Hatfield, a former Miss Racine and Miss Wisconsin. She has been singing with the Racine Concert Band since 1987. Her selections include two Gershwin Brothers classics, “Fascinating Rhythm” and “Our Love is Here to Stay,” Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek” and Frankie Valli’s 1967 hit, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”
A trumpet trio of Jack Niccolai, Eric Pelky and Graham Westley perform Leroy Anderson’s perennial favorite “Bugler’s Holiday.” Featured works include Sir Arthur Sullivan’s overture to “Pirates of Penzance” and a set of lute music arrangements from Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances.” Percy Grainger’s “Shepherd’s Hey,” “Jamaican Rhumba” by Arthur Benjamin, and marches by John Philip Sousa, Richard Strauss and Karl King complete the program.
The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater, on the east side of the Zoo grounds. Audience members can enter the free concert at the Walton Avenue or Augusta Street gates, beginning at 6:30 pm. A courtesy cart, for those that need assistance is available before and after the concert. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue.
