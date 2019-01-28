RACINE — The Racine Children’s Theatre is set to present its production of “Junie B. Jones” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 1-3, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first-grade has never been more exciting.
Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot, will greet the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children will have the opportunity to meet with the cast and get pictures and autographs.
Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, and at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $6. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
