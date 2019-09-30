{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Fun-filled and imaginative plays and musicals are in store for the Racine Children’s Theatre (RCT) 87th season. The season begins with “The Rainbow Fish Musical” Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

In this musical the most beautiful fish in the ocean refuse to share their vibrant, shimmering scales and the whole ocean seems to turn against them. Unhappy that no one admires them anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps them learn that it’s far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.

“The Rainbow Fish Musical” will be presented by E. Motions. Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs.

The RCT season also features these plays:

  • Nov. 8-10 — "Disney’s Sleeping Beauty" presented by Union Grove High School Performing Arts Department
  • Jan. 31-Feb. 2 — "The Snow Queen" presented by E. Motions
  • March 13-15 — "Charlotte’s Web" presented by Upstart Theatre

Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Season tickets are available for $18 and individual tickets are $6. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

