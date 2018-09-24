RACINE — Racine Children’s Theatre will open its season Friday through Sunday, Oct. 5-7, with a performance of Disney’s “Aladdin, Jr.” at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Fun-filled and imaginative plays and musicals, affectionately known as Packy Plays, introduce children to the magic of theater.
Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar and Kassim are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the Princess Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character. With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation of the beloved story will open up “a whole new world” for young audiences. “Aladdin, Jr.” will be presented by Union Grove High School’s Performing Arts Department.
Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs. Just over an hour in length, these shows are great ways to make new memories.
Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7. Season tickets are available for $18 and individual tickets cost $6 with general seating for each performance. Call 262-633-4218 or , visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.
Remaining RCT performances include "The Elves and the Shoemaker: The Musical," Nov. 9-11, presented by E. Motions; "Junie B. Jones: The Musical," Feb. 1-3, presented by Horlick Theatre Arts," and "The Emperor’s New Clothes: The Musical," March 15-17, presented by E. Motions.
