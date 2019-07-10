RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will host a book signing with author and photographer Mark Hertzberg from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
Hertzberg will be available to sign copies of his new book, "Frank Lloyd Wright's Penwern: A Summer Estate."
Frank Lloyd Wright is best known for his urban and suburban houses. Lesser known are the more than 40 summer cottages he designed in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario. Many of the early summer cottages have a rustic feel and are not as easily recognized as Wright's prolific year-round domestic designs. Among them is an estate on Delavan Lake in southern Wisconsin called Penwern.
Featuring color photographs, plus vintage black and white pictures and original Wright drawings, this book transports readers back to the glory days of gracious living and entertaining on the lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.