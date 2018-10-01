RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., will host the "Racine Art Guild Autumn Invitational Show" Oct. 6-29. A free opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
Guild members will be represented by one piece of their work, either two-dimensional or three-dimensional. The work of the group ranges widely in style, genre and medium. Many works will be for sale.
Spectrum Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment. Call 262-634-4345. Tours are available.
