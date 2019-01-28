Try 1 month for 99¢

SOMERS — The "Racine Art Guild Juried Show" will be on exhibit Feb. 4 to March 22 in Mathis Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

Held every three years, the "Racine Art Guild Juried Show" is an exhibition that features artists who, as a nonprofit member organization, actively promote and advance the creative arts in Racine and surrounding communities.

Immediately following the reception, Parkside Jazz Week headliners Greg Ward and Onye Ozuzu will perform "Touch My Beloved’s Thought" in Bedford Concert Hall.

The exhibition and reception will run concurrently with "Reunion," a 50-year showcase of the UW-Parkside Art Dept. family, in the Fine Arts Gallery and Foundation Gallery.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There is no admission fee.

