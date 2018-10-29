Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — The Travel Adventure Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, with a showing of “10 Questions from the Dalai Lama” at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Against the backdrop of an exotic land, a lone filmmaker is granted one hour to ask 10 questions of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Remaining films in the series are:

  • March 14: "Passage through India."
  • April 4: "Wonders of the World."
  • May 9: "Egypt: Of Pharaohs & Fables."

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $5. There is no charge for ages 15 and younger.

