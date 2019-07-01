RACINE — A Food Truck Rally will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Quarry Lake Park, 3800 Northwestern Ave.
The event is free to attend, including parking, and will feature eight to 12 food trucks, an authentic German Biergarten and children's activities. These food trucks plan to participate:
- A & A Café
- All About Tacos Gourmet Pink Tacos
- Corner House
- Hidden Kitchen MKE
- I Love Tamales
- Kona ice of Kenosha
- Q'S Stomachfuel
- Trampers Oak Fire Oven
- Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
- Yogi@yogispudn.com
