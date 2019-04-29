BURLINGTON — The Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering puzzle sessions for ages 5 to adult at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, May 4 and 11.
Visitors can try to solve up to 60 different hands-on brainteasers in the 90-minute sessions. Puzzles include sliding block, jumping puzzles and packing puzzles, as well as hands-on mechanical, edge matching, transfer, take-aparts and other challenging styles. There are bells to ring when a puzzle is solved. An assortment of other visual puzzles and word puzzles are waiting to be solved.
A private collection of antique and modern puzzles is on exhibit with a number of rare collectibles to see.
Admission is $10. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations. The Toy & Gift shop is open after the session with 100 kinds of brainteaser puzzles for sale.
