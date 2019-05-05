Try 3 months for $3

BURLINGTON — The Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering puzzle sessions for ages 5 to adult at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Visitors can try to solve up to 60 different hands-on brainteasers in the 90-minute sessions. Puzzles include sliding block, jumping puzzles and packing puzzles, as well as hands-on mechanical, edge matching, transfer, take-aparts and other challenging styles.

There are bells to ring when a puzzle is solved. An assortment of other visual puzzles and word puzzles are waiting to be solved. A private collection of antique and modern puzzles is on exhibit with a number of rare collectibles to see.

Admission is $10. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations. The Toy & Gift shop is open after the session.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments