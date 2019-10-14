YORKVILLE — Pumpkins hurling through the air and some of the best barbecue in the Midwest will be featured when the annual Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest and Best of the Midwest Barbecue Cook-Off is held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
A highlight of the event will be the Pumpkin Chuckin competitors seeing who can launch their pumpkin the farthest. The public can launch pumpkins between competitions for $4 per launch.
More than 50 teams will compete for $7,000 in prizes in the Best of the Midwest Barbecue Cook-Off competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Teams compete in four divisions: Chicken, Ribs, Pulled Pork and Brisket. The People's Choice BBQ tasting is from 2 to 4 p.m. where people can purchase a People's Choice Judges card for $10 and sample the barbecue entries. Awards will be announced at 5 p.m.
The event will also include free children's games and entertainment, people's choice chili competition, music, vendors, Battle of the Bars, potato gun challenge, mini pumpkin launchers, free hayrides, barrel rides, carnival rides and a petting zoo. Food and seasonal beers will be available.
Saturday features a treasure hunt with Captain Jack and Friends from noon to 4 p.m. and a Kids Costume Contest and Parade at 1 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Helicopter Rides will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The $40 fee includes a 6-minute ride around Union Grove. There are no age restrictions. Children 1 and younger may sit on a parent’s lap (no charge for child) as long as everyone is within weight limits. Children ages 2 and older must have their own seat.
Sunday includes the Great Pumpkin Bake-Off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rib cooking demonstration at noon and a Pie Eating Contest at 2 p.m.
The Little Sprouts Kids Zone each day will have free games and activities including pumpkin bowling, giant Jenga, mini catapult building, photo opportunities and pedal cars. New this year there will be a prize booth where kids can trade in tickets they win from the free games for grate things.
There is no admission fee. For more information, go to https://pumpkinchuckinfest.com or call 262-878-4606.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.