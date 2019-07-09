{{featured_button_text}}
watercross

RACINE — The Pro Watercross National Tour returns to North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14. There is no admission fee.

Pro Watercross is bringing teams from across the country to vie for cash prizes in head-to-head racing and freestyle divisions. Watercross resembles motorcross held on customized PWCs. The athletes compete on the very unpredictable Lake Michigan track at speeds of more than 85 miles per hour.

The North Beach races will be held just offshore, south of the Beachside Oasis. Races get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Each watercross racing start features as many as 20 riders simultaneously exploding off the line and barreling toward the first turn.

In addition to the pro and amateur classes, a pro show, featuring freestyle jumps and stunts, is scheduled for 11 a.m. both days.

