RACINE — The Pro Watercross National Tour returns to North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29, after a four-year absence. Pro Watercross is bringing teams from across the country to vie for cash prizes in head-to-head racing and freestyle divisions.
Watercross resembles motorcross held on customized PWCs. The athletes compete on an unpredictable liquid track at speeds of more than 85 miles per hour.
The Racine races will be held on a marked course on Lake Michigan just offshore from the beach. The races get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Each watercross racing start features as many as 20 riders simultaneously exploding off the line and barreling toward the first turn.
In addition to the pro and amateur class races, a pro show, featuring freestyle jumps and stunts, is scheduled for 11 a.m. both days.
The 2018 Pro Watercross Tour opened in May and includes competitions at beach locations such as Pensacola, Fla., and Atlantic City, N.J. The series concludes with the World Championships held at Naples, Fla., in early November.
There is no admission fee for spectators. Food and beverages will be sold.
