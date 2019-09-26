Preservation Racine’s annual Tour of Historic Places takes place from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. It is held yearly on the last Sunday in September.
The organization has brought together a collection of six different house styles, called the “A Premium Collection.” They are complemented by two exhibitions at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 Villa St. Jim Mercier, local collector and historian, presents his “premium collection” of vintage premium grocery-store giveaways. Local artist Don Ricchio, whose drawings grace the tour booklet, exhibits his drawings and watercolors. The church itself — now approaching its 170th anniversary since incorporation — is a premium collection of styles, with its Romanesque, Gothic and Tudor features outside, and graceful Baroque vaults inside.
Tour buildings
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 Villa St.
In 1897 architect James G. Chandler devised a creative blend of styles that he called “German Romanesque.” The west front, recessed between the two square towers with steps up to an unusual triple portal, was enclosed in 1964 to provide better facilities. The new, much-approved pipe organ retains the original pipes of 1959.
- The Tradewell House, 9132 Old Spring St.
This c.1858 house may go back as far as 1840, as its hand-hewn basement posts and beams could have belonged to its first incarnation as a hotel. The exterior style is Greek Revival, most obviously indicated by the front gable with short returns and the single-story flanking porches. Later additions at the rear include a light-filled sunroom and a double-tiered porch. After a major refurbishment in 2006, the house is looking its best with glowing wood throughout.
- The Samuel G. and Barbara Augustine House, 1118 Park Ave.
This house also preserves an ancient core. Going back to the 1850s, it is now hidden behind the Italianate front portion, added in 1887. With its square silhouette, brick dentils, Italianate windows, and its porch, the house now looks exactly as pattern-book architects at the time said good suburban residences should look.
- The Emilius and Martha Enos House, 1346 Park Ave.
Dating to about 1881, this house is a more detailed suburban Italianate, with segmentally arched windows and doors and bracketed cornice. An enterprising tradesman with more than one patent to his credit, Emilius Enos located his office behind the house with its own entrance: a feature that also appealed to later owner Dr. Grace Shenkenburg.
- The Eugene and Harriet Marcher House, 1723 College Ave.
This house was built in 1895 when the extravagant Queen Anne style had sobered up, perhaps with the rise of frame building. An excellent example, it retains the interesting massing but dispenses with gingerbread; typically, it combines restated classical elements like (slender) Doric columns and (massive) Greek Revival gables with Victorian cutaway corners and turret roofs.
- The Alvin J. and Anna Hloushek House, 7442 Seven Mile Road, Caledonia
An unusually fine example, the house was built in 1925 in the proudly minimal American Farmhouse style. Derived from the Colonial Revival, this style sheds all classical detailing but maintains symmetry, aligned horizontals and verticals, and the surprising front gable. Brought into lovely condition by the owner, it is filled with her collection of Victorian clothing, accessories and trinkets. Also visitable behind it is a barn for entertaining, especially at Halloween.
- The Mrs. Grace Mayfield House, 433 Romayne Ave.
Designed in 1949 by innovative architect Anton Kratochvil, who produced and copyrighted curved and circular houses. Inside, its corridor circles past the central half-spiral staircase, gives a cutaway view outwards into the curved dining room, leads on to the equally curved living room, and ends in a surprising Northwoods cabin-like study.
Some locations on the tour are not handicapped-accessible.
Tickets
Advance tickets may be purchased for $15 until Sept. 27. On tour day, tickets cost $18 (11 a.m. at the church or after noon when visiting any of the buildings). Advance ticket outlets are: Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, 11600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, and 8717 Highway 11, Sturtevant; Millers Flowers, 219 Sixth St.; O & H Bakery, 1841 Douglas Ave., 4006 Durand Ave. and 5910 Washington Ave.; Personal Touch Flowers by Julie, 5445 Spring St.; Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.; Uncorkt, 240 Main St.; and Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave.
