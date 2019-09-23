SOMERS — "Postcards from Italy" will be on exhibit through Oct. 23 in Mathis Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
View the diverse work inspired by a group of student artists whose study abroad tour of Italy focused on the study of ancient and Renaissance art and architecture. Led by Carey Watters, Tom Berenz and Patricia Briggs, students attended a combination of museums, archeological sites and cultural activities while in Italy.
Students completed a series of drawing assignments on location and recorded their daily activities with small drawings and watercolor studies on postcards. These postcards were sent back to Kenosha from various locations in Italy. The cities visited — Florence, Rome, Venice and Naples — represent some of the finest examples of art and architecture in the world. In Florence, students were exposed to the foundation of Renaissance art and architecture. Students spent two days immersed in international contemporary art in Venice. While in Rome, students toured ancient archeological sites, museums and churches. Near Naples, participants explored the ancient Roman city of Pompeii and visit Paestum, one of the most well preserved Greek temple sites.
Student artists include Amber Clark, Tristan Eaves, Taylor Guggino, Nai Herrera, Nina Marqui, Alyssa Montes De Oca, Emily Parma, Anna Pitts, Mairead Quill, Mary Scott and Taylor Van Pamel.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment; call call 262-595-2342 or 262-595-2564.
