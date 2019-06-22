RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., will hold its annual Pets and/or People Portraits fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29 (rain date June 30).
Professional photographers will take photographs of people and/or their pets around the historic DeKoven Center or by the Lake Michigan. After viewing the photographs on a computer, participants will choose their photographs for printing on the spot. Sizes and prices are: 4-inch by 6-inch, $10; 5-inch by 7-inch, $15; and 8.5-inch by 11-inch, $25. Matting is also available for an additional fee.
Appointments are requested by calling 262-634-4345, although walk-ins will be accepted in the order of arrival. Visitors may also see artists drawing people and/or animals on the grounds, weather permitting.
Proceeds go to Spectrum, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping artists by providing an alternative, non-judgmental gallery.
