DOVER — A pork chop dinner and auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at St. Mary’s Dover Parish, 23211 Church Road.
A dinner of one or two pork chops will be served from noon to 5 p.m. Costs are $13 for a two-pork chop dinner and $11 for a one-pork chop dinner. Carryouts will be available.
The day begins with garden tractor and four wheel pulls at 11 a.m. Children's activities begin at 11:30 a.m. with games, petting zoo and bouncy house. A kids tractor pull will also be held with sign up at 1 p.m.
The live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. by Bob Hagemann Auction Services. Live music will follow. A silent auction will also be held. An Antique Tractor Show will be held and people are invited to bring and show off their tractors. The day also includes a bake sale, farmers market, raffles, and a pie auction at 1:30 p.m. Food, soda and beer will be sold.
