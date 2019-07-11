RACINE — BrewFest Partners is hosting a Pop-up Biergarten Festival today through Sunday at Quarry Lake Park, 3800 Northwestern Ave.
The biergarten is a first at Racine County’s Quarry Lake Park and will feature traditional Biergarten tables, benches and umbrellas, along with colorful Bavarian flags and decorations. The special events schedule is as follows:
- Today — Racine Food Truck Rally, 3-8 p.m.
- Friday — Ceremonial keg tapping with free beer, 3 p.m.
- Saturday — Live music by Vern and the Originals, 5-9 p.m.; Stein Hoisting Competition, 8 p.m.
Racine County recently completed a restoration of the beach along with treating and cleaning the water. The Lake is open to swimmers but lifeguards are not on duty.
This festival will benefit the Racine Youth Sports program, which in turn will provide volunteer staff for each event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.