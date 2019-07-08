{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — BrewFest Partners is hosting a Pop-up Biergarten Festival Thursday through Sunday, July 11-14, at Quarry Lake Park, 3800 Northwestern Ave.

The biergarten is a first at Racine County’s Quarry Lake Park and will feature traditional Biergarten tables, benches and umbrellas, along with colorful Bavarian flags and decorations. The special events schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday — Racine Food Truck Rally, 3-8 p.m.
  • Friday — Ceremonial keg tapping with free beer, 3 p.m.
  • Saturday — Live music by Vern and the Originals, 5-9 p.m.; Stein Hoisting Competition, 8 p.m.

Racine County recently completed a restoration of the beach along with treating and cleaning the water. The Lake is open to swimmers but lifeguards are not on duty.

This festival will benefit the Racine Youth Sports program, which in turn will provide volunteer staff for each event.

