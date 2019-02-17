CALEDONIA — Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., will hold its first indoor Pop-up Biergarten Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 21-24, in the heated expo greenhousse.
The atmosphere will be like an authentic beer garden with tables and benches. A number of different draft beers from Germany’s Hofbrauhaus Beers will be available including Original, Dunkel, Oktoberfest, Maibock and Hofbrau Delicator. Locally produced Lakefront Brewery will offer an IPA, and there will also be Cider Boys Hard Cider and craft sodas from Point Beverages, a Wisconsin company.
German and American food will be offered by Milaeger’s staff including giant pretzels and bratwurst. People can sign up for daily stein hoisting contests. The championship will be held Sunday.
Live music will be provided at various times over the four-day event, including Vern and the Originals, a traditional
German band. The music lineup:
- Thursday, Feb. 21 — Vern and the Originals, 5-9 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 22 — Mambo Surfers, 5-9 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 23 — Vern and the Originals, noon-4 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 23 — Cork & Classics, 5-9 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 24 — Sipos & Young Band, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 24 — Holy Crowe Music, 3-6 p.m.
Milaeger’s Farmers Market with about 40 vendors will also be open each day, as well as the free ice skating rink, weather permitting. Other festivities include games and contests including ping pong, Jenga, basketball and bag toss.
Event hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 (ceremonial keg tapping at 5 p.m.) and 22, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24. There is no admission fee.
