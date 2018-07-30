Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KENOSHA — Milwaukee Brewing Co. is partnering with Downtown Kenosha Inc. to bring the Pop-Up Beer Garden to Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Aug. 9-12 and 16-19.

The beer garden features a selection of five different Milwaukee Brewing Co. brews on tap along with a local brewery, local food, live music and other events such as a Friday fish fry, beach yoga, a spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games and a BeerMasters session.

Hours each weekend will be 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For a complete schedule of events, go to https://mkebrewing.com/kenoshabeergarden.

