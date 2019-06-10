YORKVILLE — Hard Rock band Pop Evil with special guests Otherwise and Cold Kingdom will be playing the 95 WIIL Rock Summer Kick-Off event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.
Pop Evil’s founder and vocalist Leigh Kakaty chose their name to describe their melodic yet heavy guitar riffs. For him it is a “natural duality” that is native to the Great Lakes region and is the most important aspect of the band. Their self-titled album debuted in 2018 is the latest release from the band.
Otherwise is a hard rock band formed by brothers Adrian and Ryan Patrick in Las Vegas, Nev. They are very well-known around southeast Wisconsin and always bring the action to themselves before spicing it up with their own style and crazy amounts of hype and energy.
Born of Minneapolis in 2014, Cold Kingdom is a full-out, juggernaut hard rock band that dispenses a lethal combination of fury and sentiment, delivering emotional lyrics wrapped in an unbreakable hard rock casing.
Tickets cost $30 in advance at Route 20, $33 at the door. A VIP seating ticket costs $80. Visit Route 20 or go to www.rte20.com.
