MOUNT PLEASANT — The 17th annual Polish Heritage Picnic will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road. The free event will begin at 1 p.m. with Catholic Mass celebrated in Polish.
A fellowship picnic lunch will be served after Mass and entertainment will be provided by the Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble of Milwaukee and the Marcus Band. People should bring a lawn chair.
The picnic is hosted by the Polish National Alliance Lodge 1939 through the generosity of the Racine Community Foundation and Walter S. Smolenski Jr. and Sr. Polish History and Culture Fund.
