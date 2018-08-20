Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 15th annual Polish Heritage Picnic will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road.

The event will begin with Catholic Mass celebrated in Polish by the Rev. Jerome Hudziak.

A fellowship picnic lunch will be served after Mass. The Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble of Milwaukee will perform and music will be provided by The Silver Okiestra.

There is no admission fee.

