MOUNT PLEASANT — The 15th annual Polish Heritage Picnic will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road.
The event will begin with Catholic Mass celebrated in Polish by the Rev. Jerome Hudziak.
A fellowship picnic lunch will be served after Mass. The Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble of Milwaukee will perform and music will be provided by The Silver Okiestra.
There is no admission fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.