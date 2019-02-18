Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — An event titled "Poems of the Underground Railroad" is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 522 N. Memorial Drive.

This free evening of poetry reading, praise dancing and African music celebrates Black History Month, and the life and legacy of runaway slaves that sought freedom in Racine County.

The event is sponsored by the church, Professional Women’s Network for Services Inc. and the BONK Performance Series.

