RACINE — An event titled "Poems of the Underground Railroad" is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 522 N. Memorial Drive.
This free evening of poetry reading, praise dancing and African music celebrates Black History Month, and the life and legacy of runaway slaves that sought freedom in Racine County.
The event is sponsored by the church, Professional Women’s Network for Services Inc. and the BONK Performance Series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.