BURLINGTON — Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ will host a fall fundraising event, Missions: Possible, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road.
This annual event has been hosted by Plymouth Church since 1997. Its name conveys the church’s fundraising purpose of benefiting missions locally and globally.
The event will feature a gourmet dinner, musical entertainment by DJ Bob Welninski, live and silent auctions and raffle baskets. The cash bar and silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes a four-course buffet meal, gourmet dessert and beverages provided by Bella Vita Banquets. A cash bar will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for $5 each or an arm’s length for $20.
Tickets cost $40 or $300 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Plymouth Church, 124 W. Washington St.
Proceeds enable the church missions team to support the community by providing funding to more than 20 organizations and programs. Call 262-763-6890 for more information.
