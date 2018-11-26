RACINE — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Communication Department announced that members of the "Communication 435: Integrated Marketing Communication" class is teaming up with Focus on Community to hold an inaugural substance abuse prevention awareness rally and pizza cook-off.
It is scheduled to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. The goal is to bring awareness to the community about prevention, risks and dangers of substance abuse. There will be a competition for the best local pizza, raffles, a silent auction and activities for people of all ages. Food and beverages will be sold.
Focus on Community, a local organization that specializes in substance abuse prevention, will be there to discuss the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse.
Admission is $5. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.
