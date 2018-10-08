Try 1 month for 99¢

OAK CREEK — Pioneer Farm Days will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14, at American Legion Park, 9327 S. Shepard Ave.

This old-time farm machinery show and fall harvest celebration will feature antique gas and steam tractors, a sawmill, wheat threshing, blacksmithing, vintage motorcycles and music. There will also be children's events, a flea market and farm toy show. Food will be sold.

Admission is $5. There is no charge for children 11 and younger.

