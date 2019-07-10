{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues the annual Pike River Benefit Concert Series with jazz and blues performance by Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings on Friday, July 19.

Bands perform along the Pike River at Hawthorn Hollow’s outdoor amphitheater.

Indigo Canyon is the performer in the series on Aug. 16. The Dillweeds will perform Oct. 11 (rescheduled rain date).

Concerts will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with a $10 admission. Food, wine, local beer (Public Brewery) and beverages will be sold. Carry-ins are not allowed. Proceeds go to Hawthorn Hollow.

