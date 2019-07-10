SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues the annual Pike River Benefit Concert Series with jazz and blues performance by Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings on Friday, July 19.
Bands perform along the Pike River at Hawthorn Hollow’s outdoor amphitheater.
Indigo Canyon is the performer in the series on Aug. 16. The Dillweeds will perform Oct. 11 (rescheduled rain date).
Concerts will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with a $10 admission. Food, wine, local beer (Public Brewery) and beverages will be sold. Carry-ins are not allowed. Proceeds go to Hawthorn Hollow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.